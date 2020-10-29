Salvation Army requesting non-perishable food

The Salvation Army of Muskogee Food Pantry's shelves are getting bare.
The Salvation Army has seen an increase need for assistance to the community since COVID began.
"Do you have the ability to help us assist our community by gathering canned goods for our pantry?" a Facebook post says.
Patricia Thompson, social service worker for the Salvation Army, said what the pantry needs most is non-perishable items.
"What it's referring to is vegetables, tomato paste, pasta," she said. "We can use some cereal, we haven't had that in a long time."
Monetary donations also will be accepted.
The Salvation Army is located at located at 700 Independence Ave. Information: (918) 682-3384.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.