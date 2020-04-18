Concern about COVID-19 has prompted the Muskogee Salvation Army to adjust how it helps others.
Muskogee Salvation Army has been serving more people more often since the pandemic hit Muskogee several weeks ago.
Lt. Teri Smith, a Salvation Army commander, said the ministry distributes emergency food boxes as a drive-thru, as food is available. She said workers take health precautions.
"We're trying to be as contactless as possible, staying six feet away from those who are doing the application," Smith said. "We are filling out the application and loading for them."
Smith said the Salvation Army speaks through passenger windows of clients' vehicles.
"We personally load it (the food box) into their vehicles because we don't want them to get out and be exposed to anything," she said, adding that workers change gloves with each client.
People now can get food boxes more often, Smith said. The boxes have the same amount of food, if not more food, than before, she said.
"Before COVID, they could get their food boxes every 60 days," she said. "Now it's every two weeks, if they are in need of it."
She said the ministry must help people who would not normally be in need.
This new type of client might have gone weeks without a paycheck or are waiting on unemployment, she said.
"We're beginning to see people needing assistance who would not be our clientele," she said.
The Salvation Army also sends out mobile canteens to serve hot meals to neighborhoods with a high number of low-income residents. She said about 3,000 meals have been served over the past three weeks.
"We're feeding 200 meals a day," she said. "We have chips and also a drink, we have two additional snacks. We serve a hot protein. Tuesday was chicken spaghetti. Wednesday was fajitas."
On Fridays, the Salvation Army canteens serve hot meals, plus something that can be prepared over the weekend.
"There are probably eight to 12 different neighborhoods they go to," she said. "We started this the week after spring break because we knew that, even though the schools were feeding people, the schools were only feeding the kids."
The Salvation Army had to suspend operations of its thrift shop at Shawnee Crossing.
"We had to furlough all our staff but two," she said. "We're doing additional services with less people."
The Salvation Army recently received funds to help people pay rent and utilities.
"That's a normal service we offer, but we have more service available," she said.
However, the charity remains in desperate need of donations for other services, she said.
Our food box distribution has tripled since mid March," she said. "And hot meals, that has already begun tapping out our finances."
She said they need monetary donations to help buy food for the increased demand.
"When we are able to buy food, we need to buy in bulk," she said. "We also need people to help pack the food bags, We are packing 200 to 300 a day."
The Salvation Army also needs donations of diapers, baby wipes, adult diapers and feminine products, along with nonperishable food and bottled water.
You can help
• Send monetary donations to Salvation Army, P.O. Box AA, Muskogee, OK, 74402.
• Bring donations of feminine hygiene products, adult and baby diapers, non-perishable food items, plus cases of water and Gatorade-type beverages to the Salvation Army office, 700 Independence Ave.
If you need help
• Emergency food box drive-thru 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays, Salvation Army, 700 Independence Ave.
