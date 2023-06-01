Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary raising money for campers

For the first time in four years, Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary is raising money to send youngsters to camp.
The auxiliary will put on a Summer Craft-tique Expo 4 - 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Muskogee Civic Center.
"They decided to do a craft and boutique expo, and that's how we came up with the name Craft-tique," said Muskogee Salvation Army Major Margaret Kennell, adding that she expects 20 to 25 vendors this year.
"All kinds of things have come across my desk," she said. "Of course, there's Scentsy candles. There are people that make jewelry, people that make candy, people that do crocheting. There's a lady who does face painting. Plus, we're going to have people performing on the stage on Saturday."
Most will be local crafters, including some from McAlester, Tahlequah, Broken Arrow and Tulsa.
She said she likes having the show at the Civic Center at the same time Saturday Muskogee Farmers Market is going on in the parking lot.
Craft-tique is the first fund-raiser the auxiliary has been able to have since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Kennell said.
For several years before then, the Auxiliary held an annual fashion show, featuring garments from Dillard's, Cato's, JC Penney, Bella Mea's and other stores. Dillard's closed its Muskogee store in 2019, JC Penney closed in 2020.
"The fashion show was a big deal here in Muskogee, and it is our goal that the Craft-tique expo, that each year we will attract more and more vendors," she said. "I keep saying to the ladies in the women's auxiliary 'we can get as big as Affair of the Heart. That can be a big draw for Muskogee.'"
Affair of the Heart is held in Tulsa.
Craft-tique goers may vie for a $330 bracelet gifted to the auxiliary by Haley & Loyd Jewelers, Kennell said.
"They gifted it for the fashion show, so it's been sitting in our safe for three years," she said. said.
There will be an opportunity to win a getaway to Branson, at $5 a ticket.
Proceeds help Muskogee Salvation Army send area youngsters to Camp Heart O'Hills near Welling.
"We already have 15 kids signed up for camp, and most of them are so excited," Kennell said. "We're raising the money. The kids that we lined up are through our social services program, through our Angel Tree program. These are kids who have not been to summer camp at all."
If you go
WHAT: Summer Craft-tique Expo.
WHO: Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary.
WHEN: 4 -8 p.m Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Muskogee Civic Center, 425 Boston St.
ADMISSION: Free.
