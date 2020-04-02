Sanchez family spends time performing together

Spending time with children means more than time together watching television for Muskogee musician Andrew Sanchez.
It means performing plays together and playing music together.
"It's a really wonderful way for a father to bond with his kids and doing music," Sanchez said. "It's a great joy to say 'this band is my children.'"
Sanchez and his four children first played as a band four years ago at a San Antonio wedding.
"When my youngest daughter was only 9," he said. "So that made me so proud."
They since have formed a family band called Sancho. The band includes son Nicholas at bass, and three daughters — Alyssa on guitar, Lara on drums and youngest, Sara, on keyboard and guitar.
Another band member, Chesnea VanCleave, plays keyboard and saxophone. Sanchez said she is the daughter of a woman he is dating.
Alyssa Sanchez, a 2019 Muskogee High School graduate, said her brother is the best musician, not counting her dad.
"We all grew up listening to music and hearing our dad play, she said. "Finally being able to get together and playing our instruments is just a good feeling."
She said playing as a family reminds her of Selena Quintanilla, the Tejano singer who was murdered in 1995.
"I grew up listening to her music, watching her CDs," Alyssa Sanchez said. "She kind of inspired me to play music with my dad."
Andy Sanchez, who works at Love Bottling, grew up in a musical family.
"All my family were either musicians or entertainers of some sort," said Sanchez, the youngest of nine children. "Usually, my sisters were usually into theater and my brothers were musicians. So I grew up with both."
He said he had always hoped his children shared his interest in entertainment.
To his delight, they did.
"I had several opportunities to either be on stage with them for performances at Muskogee Little Theatre or "Nanyehi," which we did in the fall," he said.
"Nanyehi" was a play about early Cherokee leader Nancy Ward.
Sanchez said all four of his children were in the Muskogee High School band. His youngest, Lara and Sara, play percussion at MHS.
He said he learns as much from his children as they do from him.
"A lot of parents I have dealt with over the past 20 years have said the most difficult thing for them to do is spend quality time with their children," he said. "This is an opportunity to not only have common ground with something that interests them, but also interests me."
Sancho was to have debuted at Jammin' in the Gee, a Muskogee High School band fundraiser originally set for April 11. That event was canceled.
Social distancing and concern over COVID-19 kept members from getting together to practice, Sanchez said.
When they can get together, they play a variety of music.
"We play everything from what's playing now on the radio to what was playing on country stations in the '90s and the '80s," Sanchez said.
Music also reflects Sanchez' Hispanic upbringing.
"We play Tex-Mex and some of the Reggaeton that is out there," Sanchez said referring to a Puerto Rican music. "We like to make it our own, so we put a little twist on it, a little more metal or a little more country, depending on how the song lends itself."
