Judy Antonioni can tell stories about the array of Italian cookies she prepared for St. Joseph Catholic Church's Cookie and Candy Sale.
"My mother-in-law used to make them and ship them to us every Christmas, that and the toffee and peanut brittle," she said. "So I kept up the tradition."
St. Joseph Catholic Church will bring back its traditional holiday sweets sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the commons area by the church sanctuary. Proceeds benefit the St. Joseph Altar Society, which helps supply the spiritual, social and material needs at the church.
People may buy as much as they want for $8 a pound.
"We weigh it at the door as you check out," said Sue McBride, who made toffee bar cookies and divinity with pecans.
Some people buy more than five pounds, McBride said, adding that many people freeze the sweets and bring them out for family gatherings.
The Altar Society began the holiday sale around 2001, but did not have any in 2020 or 2021.
"We're really happy to be able to offer it to the community," McBride said. "It's been three years since we had our last one."
Isabel Cockle said about 50 people prepared sweets for the sale.
"We had a sign-up at church, mostly women," Cockle said.
Peanut clusters, chocolate chip cookies, cherry bombs, German Christmas cookies will be available, Cockle said.
"And, of course, fudge."
The cookie bakers and candy makers each have their specialties.
Cockle takes pride in her chocolate chip cookies. She said she uses Ghirardelli chocolate chips.
"And cake flour," she said. "I use cake flour and not regular flour."
Cockle said member Chris Plunkett "makes the best sugar cookies."
Antonioni said her mother-in-law used to make the cookies for the family before she passed away. The cookies include pizzelles, delicate round waffle cookies made with a special patterned waffle iron. She also has soft chocolate cookies and cherry cookies, as well as Italian lady fingers.
Sweets from other members include ginger snaps, sugar cookies with frosting, bourbon balls made with crushed pecans and powdered sugar, plus bon bons with coconut and sprinkles. Hard candy comes in watermelon, cherry and grape.
If you go
WHAT: St. Joseph Altar Society Cookie and Candy Sale.
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
WHERE: St. Joseph Catholic Church, 321 N. Virginia St.
