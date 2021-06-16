Scott Haggard to perform here Saturday

The names Haggard and Muskogee often go hand-in-hand. Merle Haggard’s son Scott is keeping that tradition alive at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Muskogee Civic Center.
“You can’t think of Muskogee without the song 'Okie From Muskogee' coming to mind,” said Tera Shows, spokeswoman for the City of Muskogee. “It helped to put Muskogee on the map, and we are proud that Scott has chosen to perform here. Scott is known to pay tribute to his dad, so I expect that we can hear our famous song at this concert.”
The younger Haggard is one of four musically talented sons born to Merle. He bears a striking resemblance to his dad in both appearance, voice and music style.
Tickets to the show are $20 and are available online at http://ticketstorm.com/, click on Muskogee Civic Center in the venue list.
The concert will begin at 8 p.m. with a meet and greet starting at 7 p.m. Information: (918) 684-6363.
