Season tickets available for Tahlequah Community Playhouse 48th season

Season tickets are available for Tahlequah Community Playhouse Inc.'s 48th season.
The season starts off with the fall musical in September, "Little Shop of Horrors," book and lyrics by Howard Ashman, music by Alan Menken, directed by Bryn Smith. A meek floral assistant, Seymour Krelborn, stumbles across a new breed of plant that wants to do more than just bloom where it is planted.
In November, "The 39 Steps" by Patrick Barlow, John Buchan, directed by Peggy Kaney. The authors mix a Hitchcock masterpiece with a juicy spy novel, and a dash of Monty Python.
The February offering is "Almost, Maine," by John Cariani, directed by Sandra Becker. A town that is not quite a town, because its residents never got around to getting it organized. So it almost doesn't exist.
The season closes in April with "Gossamer," by Lois Lowry, directed by Criss Pearson. This fanciful and poignant play explores the power of dreams and the magical creatures that create them.
Season tickets are $95 per person and includes dinner and the show. Show-only season tickets are $45 for the four shows. Prices go up on Aug. 15. Season brochures are available at A Bloom and Morris-Cragar florists. You may purchase tickets through the web site, www.tcpok.com, just click on the tickets tab. Individual memberships are $10 and family memberships are $15 for family in the same household. Membership benefits include: No fee to change a dinner ticket reservation, right to vote for board members and on plays for the upcoming season. All performances are held at the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center, 100 N. Water Ave. Masks highly recommended. Seating arrangements will allow for social distancing. Tahlequah Community Playhouse Inc., is a member of the Oklahoma Community Theatre Association, and The American Association of Community Theaters.
Information: New box office phone number, (539) 234-9444.
