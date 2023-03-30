Connors State College instructor Brittany Seay has several ways to share her creative side to others.
She does much of it through her teaching. Seay teaches creative writing, Composition 1 and 2, Humanities 1 and 2 on rotation. She sometimes teaches fundamentals of English, a lab for her composition courses.
"My boss recently told me that I am going to teach a world literature class," she said. "And I am beyond excited."
Seay attributes her interest in teaching to her mother, Christy Rogers, who taught at a semester at Sadler Arts Academy before succumbing to cancer.
“The whole reason I wanted to be a teacher is that she took me to one of her NSU classes, and the professor let me demonstrate an experiment, and I just thought they were the coolest people in the whole world,” Seay said, recalling that she was eight-ish at the time. "The experiment was for a science class and it involved a Slinky and motion, and it was on classroom techniques to engage students.”
Another "phenomenal" teacher was Melain Blackwell at Oktaha, who taught style analysis type writing.
“She continued the inspiration my mom gave me to teach English,” Seay said. "The first essay I wrote, she pointed out I had that gift. To say that I had a gift, and I love reading, kind of culminated the desire to pursue English."
She also does creative writing on her own. She has had poems and a short story published in the Connors literary journal "Kaleidoscope," as well as "Talon," Northeastern State University's literary journal."
Her faith offers another creative outlet.
She recalled how her mother helped sew costumes for children’s plays and dancers at church.
At Meadowbrook Baptist, she worked with her stepmother, Darla Rogers, who leads the dramatic worship team Gospel Light Crew. Seay also leads a book club at the church.
"I definitely look for ways to involve reading in my activities," she said.
Brittany Seay balances her writing between two distinct styles.
"Academic writing is very much its own art form,” she said. “There’s just so much you can do with academic writing. It teaches you to analyze."
It involves a lot of data and research, she said.
"Part of what I teach is rhetorical analysis," she said. "If you understand who you are writing to, you can make conscious decisions on what you put in your writing, how you say things, how you word things, in order to convince them what you want them to do.”
Creative writing thrives on less planning, Seay said.
That's what she said she teaches in creative writing.
"You don't force the characters, you don't make them what you want them to do," she said. "If you let things develop naturally, it becomes more realistic. And that's what good short stories are."
She recalled working on a story struggling with the idea of becoming a mother while having grown up without one.
"That one, I had no idea where it was going," she said. "I sat down and wrote about a chocolate chip cookie, and then I put it under a mattress, then a character developed. It was kind of a fun experience to watch that come alive."
Students need to practice writing
Teaching composition can be a challenge, Seay said. Part of that is because the students usually don't like the subject.
"Writing is not anybody's favorite, because for so many students' they've been told it's super hard," she said. "They come in thinking they're not going to get it, so why try. It's frustrating trying to convince them that they have skills, they just need to practice those skills."
Another challenge comes when students use artificial intelligence to do their writing
"It's caused so many frustrations for teachers because my job is to judge their ability to compose in English, to compose grammatical sentences," she said. "If they have a computer do it, I cannot grade them. It's not them at the end of the day."
Seay said students now can tell some AI programs what kind of essay they need "and it writes the whole thing for them."
"Writing is hard, and academic writing is harder," Seay said. "But, from week one to week 16, if you improved in any sort of way, it's worthy of a mass amount of celebration because it is such a hard skill."
Creativity never gets old
Seay finds several creative outlets at church, primarily through the Gospel Light Crew. The Crew blends drama and technology in different ways.
"I love acting and being creative in that way," she said. "I loved it when I was a teenager, and I love it now."
Productions include dramas done in light suits against a black background. Another involves scenes made with LED lights on boxes, which are moved around like a puzzle. Seay said one of her favorite programs involves creating tableaus with thin wooden rods.
"I think it's just incredible that we've encapsulated all the big moments of the Bible in a three- or four-minute song," she said. "We create the Ark by forming our sticks into something that looks like a boat and we move it up and down for the water. We do the sun and the moon, make animals out of them. One reason why I love the sticks is that there's still a lot of drama involved with them, a lot of acting."
Q and A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"We lived in Hitchita. My dad moved us into Muskogee County when I was in high school. I met my husband here in Muskogee. We were both preteens when we went to Meadowbrook Baptist. We re-met when we were older. Muskogee became kind of a hub for us. He lived in Okay and mine live just outside Muskogee city."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"Family. It's where I feel comfortable, where I know what I'm doing, where to go. It's just home."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"There are so many forgotten neighborhoods in Muskogee. I know there are a lot of renovations happening. There are a lot of beautiful parts of Muskogee that are unseen because they are old, and some of the oldest buildings, if refurbished, can be really beautiful."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"My dad, Dale Rogers, just because he's my home base when I'm struggling, when I need advice, when I don't know what to do."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"Reconnecting with my husband. Meadowbrook Baptist is where we met for the first time, and I was immediately smitten with him. We were preteens, so we moved out of the church for a while. It was just kind of a fate moment. He walked into El Chico's when I had just gotten off my shift. We invited him to sit with us because we knew each other from childhood, and that was it."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"Play with my kids, volunteer at church. My stepmom is super involved and I help out as much as I can. I recently took over our book club at church. I volunteer to do music sometimes. We perform live music monthly. I teach the teen class at Sunday school."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"Big enough to provide entertainment and activities while being small enough to feel like a tight-knit community.
Meet Brittany Seay
AGE: 28.
HOMETOWN: Muskogee.
EDUCATION: Oktaha High School, 2013; Northeastern State University, bachelor's in English, 2017, and master's in English, 2019.
PROFESSION: Teach English and humanities at Connors State College.
FAMILY: Husband, William; two daughters, Emma and Zoe.
CHURCH: Meadowbrook Baptist Church.
HOBBIES: Creative writing, short stories and poetry. Spending time at the park with daughters during spring and fall.
