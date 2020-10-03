Second community worship event planned

Praise and worship leader Julie Watson said she has seen how music and praise “set the tone for the preacher to preach the word.”
“The choir was such an important part of the service,” Watson said. “Just like the Bible teaches, praise and worship is something that they would sent out in front of the battle. They sent out their musicians ahead of their warriors because music prepared the way.”
Music will play a large part for A Call 2 Worship, scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at the green space west of Office Depot along north Main Street.
Jubilee Christian Center Pastor Jordan Howard said the service will feature a 100-voice choir. Singers are expected to come from different churches.
“It’s just another way to bring the community together,” Howard said. “They’re going to be singing some familiar songs. We’re making it as easy as we can in case people aren’t able to show up for practice, they can still participate.”
Watson said she talked with Howard about the upcoming A Call 2 Worship and then prayed about what she could do. She said they wanted to reach more people beyond the church.
“We thought about ‘let’s do a choir,’” she said. “That way, anybody who feels a calling for music, or a calling to reach out through the ministry of music, they can be a part of it.”
She said she put a video notice on her Facebook page seeking choir singers. She said she didn’t know what to expect.
“And I was shocked by the response that I had from people,” she said. “When I heard that first response, I just cried. “I had people responding in the post itself, people text message me by private message.”
Watson, who assists with worship at Jubilee, said she hopes to have at least 100 in the choir.
She said she chose easy, familiar songs for the choir. They include “How Great is Our God” and “Way Maker.” The group practiced for the first time on Tuesday and will practice again Friday.
Howard said the choir will be spread out in front of the stage.
“We’ll have choir mics in front, so we’ll hear that whole range of voices,” Howard said.
This will be the second outdoor service to be held on the green space.
Howard estimated the Aug. 28 event attracted about 350 people.
“We didn’t get an exact count,” he said. “There were many people who stayed in their cars in the parking lot.
He said many people were able to spread themselves out.
Howard said he will deliver a message during the Oct. 10 service.
“And we will pray for those in need,” he said. “The last time, people came up with specific needs and God really, really ministered to them. It was a wonderful night for people.”
