Senior Resource Fair planned

EODD Outreach program will be hosting a resource fair for senior citizens 60 and older. This event will help connect people with local resources that are available in the area. There will be free onsite wellness checks, vendors, and door prize drawings.
This event will be held from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. May 26 at the Muscogee Indian Community Center, 335 N. Fourth St., with light refreshments.
Information: Marissa Proctor, EODD Area Agency on Aging, Outreach Lead at (918) 682-7891 or the SENIOR INFO LINE at 1-800-211-2116.
