A broad windowsill offered ample space for quilter Arlene Humphrey to keep fabric swatches while she sewed.
That was just one nice thing Humphrey found at Muskogee's new Senior Station, which opened this week. She said the space has "nice sunlight, newness, room."
Muskogee Parks and Recreation moved several senior groups into its new 5,000-square-foot facility, 2001 W. Okmulgee Ave.
Assistant Director of Recreation Brooke Hall said the old Kiwanis Senior Citizens Center "needed lots of upgrades and improvements, which were a challenge."
"The space we have here meets all our needs," she said adding that the future of the Kiwanis building is to be determined
"The primary focus of the facility is to promote recreation, health and wellness, and active living for individuals age 55 and older during the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday," Hall said.
The new senior center is located in a former fire station that was built in 1938. The building later was used by Habitat for Humanity for several years. Hall said renovation was funded by a city capital improvement project, the Egan Trust and City of Muskogee Foundation.
"I love the windows in this building," Hall said. "It's just bright in the activity room. All the windows make it bright."
The new center has three main areas for senior groups.
The quilters meet in the activity room, which features large tables and a wall of storage cabinets.
Quilter Betty Buford said the former quilting room did not offer much space between sewing tables and quilting tables.
"We just had a little bitty storage cabinet where we had all the fabrics," Buford said.
Hall said other sewing or hobby groups can use the activity room.
A former garage, where fire trucks used to park, became a large room for banquets and dance classes. Former garage doors are now massive windows looking onto Okmulgee Avenue.
Line dancing classes will be held 9:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays for beginners and 10 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays for advanced dancers. A tai chi class is to begin this fall.
Card tables in a third room are set up with bidding boxes for bridge games.
"We've got two faithful bridge groups that meet weekly," Hall said, adding that the tables also could be used for any type of card game or dominoes.
The new facility has a kitchenette or catering kitchen with a microwave, sink and refrigerator-freezer.
"It will be more of a prep kitchen for catering," she said. "We won't have an oven."
The building would be open for senior programs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and used as a rental facility evenings and weekends.
"Right now we're just working with the current groups, and what we're hoping to do is partner with groups that serve seniors and if there's any interest in additional programs," she said. "That's our primary goal for this building."
Learn more
If you are interested in Senior Station programs or starting a new senior program, contact Muskogee Parks and Recreation, (918) 684-6302, ext. 1477.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.