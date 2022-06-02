Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 78F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph..
A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: June 2, 2022 @ 11:37 am
A prophetic miracle service featuring Prophet Bobby Hogan will be at 6 p.m. Saturday at Kingdom Living.
It is located at the corner of North 24th Street and Broadway.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.