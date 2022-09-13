Bedouin Shrine Temple clowns will be passing out circus tickets to students at Hilldale and Muskogee schools on Sept. 19.
The tickets will be for the annual Bedouin Shrine Temple Circus, Sept. 24-25 at the Muskogee Civic Center.
According to a statement from Shrine clown Hi-Bi, aka Dick Morris, all the clowns will be at the Early Childhood Center, 901 Emporia St., at 9 a.m. to begin the distribution.
Saturday's performances will be at 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday's showtimes are 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Information: (918) 682-2761; email: shrinebedouin1667@gmail.com.
