Shriners include beer in addition to wine at festival

Brewers join winemakers in showing their quaffs Saturday at the 19th annual Bedouin Wine (and Beer) Festival.
The festival runs 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Bedouin Shrine Temple.
Event coordinator Brian Sutherland said at least three Oklahoma breweries and six Oklahoma wineries will be at the festival. Admission is $20.
"We figured we'd give it a different try this year and add beer," Sutherland said. "All these little craft breweries seem to be popping up everywhere and seem to be popular."
Confirmed breweries are Muskogee Brewing Company, BierKraft of McAlester and Wild Onion from the Norman area, he said.
"That Wild Onion, I think a lot of theirs is brewed with tea," he said. "I'm excited to try that one."
Wineries include Arri'Bin Hills, Deep Branch, Native Spirits, Summerside, Coal Creek and OkOzark.
"There should be anywhere from 60 different wines," said Muskogee Brewing Company co-owner Bill Parris."There's usually some slushes."
Wine lovers might like the fruity Wingman, Parris said.
"Wingman is always popular, a crowd favorite," he said. "We make it in several flavors. Right now, it is blueberry. It's a sweet blueberry beer that the wine drinkers tend to lean towards."
The Brewery also has made Wingman in blackberry, peach and other flavors.
Another popular brew is Brushy Mountain Rattler, a shandy blending beer with citrus and lemonade.
"Very light, very springy and very lemony," Parris said.
Muskogee Brewing Company has 15 beers on tap, so no final decision has been made on what to offer on Saturday, he said.
"We'll probably have an IPA there, or probably a stout," Parris said.
Biermeister William Scott of BierKraft said he expects to bring some of the brewery staples.
"We''re going to bring a Kolsch, a light German lager, light German ale," Scott said. "It's the style of beer that's brewed in Cologne, Germany."
They also plan to bring a Hefeweizen, or wheat beer.
"It has clove and banana flavors," he said. "People either enjoy it or they don't. There's no middle ground. But it is our second best seller."
Sutherland said a meal will be served, for $10, to go with the beverages.
"Something that will pair good with wine and something that will pair good with beer," he said.
Festival proceeds benefit the Shrine Temple's upkeep.
"With COVID the last couple of years, we've had problems getting donations," Sutherland said. "With the upkeep of the temple, if we get the temple running, we're able to take care of our patients."
If you go
WHAT: Bedouin Shrine Wine and Beer Festival.
WHEN: 2-7 p.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Bedouin Shrine Temple, 201 S. Sixth St.
ADMISSION: $20, Italian dinner, $10.
