Shriners plan Bingo for Saturday

A bingo event featuring snacks, drinks and prizes will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Bedouin Shrine Temple, 201 S. Sixth St.
Entry is $35. Participants get a package of cards and will play for prizes. There also will be drawings throughout the event. The event is family friendly. Food will be available for additional charge.
Proceeds Support the Bedouin Shrine's temple fund, which supports operating expenses for the year.
The temple supports Shriners Childrens hospitals and burn centers, as well as helps transport children in eastern Oklahoma to the hospitals.
