December 2020 “Best of the Best” Winners
Class A
Photojournalism
First — Paiute ATC Trail - Utah by Connie Kline
Second — Rocky Road by Dr David Jones
Third — Newton’s First Law by Dr David Jones
Honorable Mention — Concentration by Jeff Williams
General Pictorial
First — Blue Swallow - Sunset by Connie Kline
Second — Special Delivery by Connie Kline
Third — Swimming Fun by Connie Kline
Honorable Mention – Chevy Viking by Connie Kline
Nature
First — Nothing Better Than Nectar by Dr David Jones
Second – My Sunny Place by Dr David Jones
Third — La Boca Arch by Connie Kline
Honorable Mention – Burst of Beauty by Nancy Gassaway
The Best of the Best of Class “A” was “ Blue Swallow - Sunset by Connie Kline ”
Class B
Photojournalism
First – Wreckage on Main by Don Elgin
Second – The American Farmer by Kody Kline
Third – Jeep Jam by Don Elgin
Honorable Mention – Honey Springs Reenactment by Don Elgin
General Pictorial
First – Big Coming to Town by Don Elgin
Second – Bull Rider by Don Elgin
Third – Chicken Dance by Don Elgin
Honorable Mention — Wicked Witch by Don Elgin
Nature
First – Keeping Watch by Kody Kline
Second – Frog in Paradise by Tom Salamon
Third – Big Eyes by Elaine Colbert
Honorable Mention – Dinner Time by Elaine Colbert
The Best of the Best of Class “B” was Big Boy Coming to Town by Don Elgin
Special Competition
First – 10 Water Fall by Connie Kline
Second – Traveling the Back Roads of Utah Along A Fault by Kody Kline
Third – Life of a Bug by Elaine Colbert
Honorable Mention – Pink Rose by Don Elgin
Open Competition
First – Checking the USA/Mexico Border by Kody Kline
Second – The Hunter by Connie Kline
Third – Swimming Hole on the Trail by Kody Kline
Honorable Mention – Flying High by Connie Kline
The Muskogee Shutterbugs Club meets at 6:30 p.m. at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St., the second Tuesday of each month. The next meeting is Jan. 12. It is open to photographers of all ages and expertise; you don’t have to be a member to attend a meeting. We’ll open up the meeting with a teaching session by Connie Kline.
You can check out the latest news and club information at www.muskogeeshutterbugs.com and www.facebook.com/Muskogee-Shutterbugs-Club.
