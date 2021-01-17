December 2020 “Best of the Best” Winners

Class A

Photojournalism

First — Paiute ATC Trail - Utah by Connie Kline

Second — Rocky Road by Dr David Jones

Third — Newton’s First Law by Dr David Jones

Honorable Mention — Concentration by Jeff Williams

General Pictorial

First — Blue Swallow - Sunset by Connie Kline

Second — Special Delivery by Connie Kline

Third — Swimming Fun by Connie Kline

Honorable Mention – Chevy Viking by Connie Kline

Nature

First — Nothing Better Than Nectar by Dr David Jones

Second – My Sunny Place by Dr David Jones

Third — La Boca Arch by Connie Kline

Honorable Mention – Burst of Beauty by Nancy Gassaway

The Best of the Best of Class “A” was “ Blue Swallow - Sunset by Connie Kline ”

Class B

Photojournalism

First – Wreckage on Main by Don Elgin

Second – The American Farmer by Kody Kline

Third – Jeep Jam by Don Elgin

Honorable Mention – Honey Springs Reenactment by Don Elgin

General Pictorial

First – Big Coming to Town by Don Elgin

Second – Bull Rider by Don Elgin

Third – Chicken Dance by Don Elgin

Honorable Mention — Wicked Witch by Don Elgin

Nature

First – Keeping Watch by Kody Kline

Second – Frog in Paradise by Tom Salamon

Third – Big Eyes by Elaine Colbert

Honorable Mention – Dinner Time by Elaine Colbert

The Best of the Best of Class “B” was Big Boy Coming to Town by Don Elgin

Special Competition

First – 10 Water Fall by Connie Kline

Second – Traveling the Back Roads of Utah Along A Fault by Kody Kline

Third – Life of a Bug by Elaine Colbert

Honorable Mention – Pink Rose by Don Elgin

Open Competition

First – Checking the USA/Mexico Border by Kody Kline

Second – The Hunter by Connie Kline

Third – Swimming Hole on the Trail by Kody Kline

Honorable Mention – Flying High by Connie Kline

The Muskogee Shutterbugs Club meets at 6:30 p.m. at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St., the second Tuesday of each month. The next meeting is Jan. 12. It is open to photographers of all ages and expertise; you don’t have to be a member to attend a meeting. We’ll open up the meeting with a teaching session by Connie Kline.

You can check out the latest news and club information at www.muskogeeshutterbugs.com and www.facebook.com/Muskogee-Shutterbugs-Club.

