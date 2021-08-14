Shutterbug Club
Winners
May 2021 Winners
Class A
Photojournalism
First – Muskogee Renaissance Festival by Connie Kline
Second – Only Going So High by Nancy Gassaway
General Pictorial
First – The Hunter by Connie Kline
Second – Stare Down by Dr. David Jones
Third – Spring has Sprung by Nancy Gassaway
Honorable Mention – Natural Dam by Margaret Brown
Nature
First – Hellebores by Margaret Brown
Second – Stationary Drink by Dr. David Jones
Class B
Photojournalism
First – If These Castle Walls Could Talk by Kody Kline
Second – Catch Me If You Can by Tom Salamon
General
First – Kisses by Don Elgin
Second – Window Shopping by Tom Salamon
Third – Top of the World Church by Kody Kline
Nature
First – Twin Falls – Devils Den
Second – What is This by Elaine Colbert
Open
First – Easter Sunday by Connie Kline
Second – Hummingbirds Only by Dr. David Jones
Third – Light Up the Kansas Prairie by Kody Kline
Honorable Mention – Big Boy Coming Through by Don Elgin
Special Comp (Rural)
First – Route 66 Sinclair Station by Connie Kline
Second – Big Leak Along a Country Road by Dr. David Jones
Third – A Tall Cold One by Tom Salamon
Honorable Mention – Route 66 – KuKu by Connie Kline
The Muskogee Shutterbugs Club meet at 6:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month. We will be meeting at the Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St. It is open to photographers of all ages and expertise. You don’t have to be a member to attend a meeting.
Come join them by going to www.facebook.com/Muskogee-Shutterbugs-Club-133874196676131/?fref=ts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.