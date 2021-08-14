Shutterbug Club

Winners

May 2021 Winners

Class A

Photojournalism

First – Muskogee Renaissance Festival by Connie Kline

Second – Only Going So High by Nancy Gassaway

General Pictorial

First – The Hunter by Connie Kline

Second – Stare Down by Dr. David Jones

Third – Spring has Sprung by Nancy Gassaway

Honorable Mention – Natural Dam by Margaret Brown

Nature

First – Hellebores by Margaret Brown

Second – Stationary Drink by Dr. David Jones

Class B

Photojournalism

First – If These Castle Walls Could Talk by Kody Kline

Second – Catch Me If You Can by Tom Salamon

General

First – Kisses by Don Elgin

Second – Window Shopping by Tom Salamon

Third – Top of the World Church by Kody Kline

Nature

First – Twin Falls – Devils Den

Second – What is This by Elaine Colbert

Open

First – Easter Sunday by Connie Kline

Second – Hummingbirds Only by Dr. David Jones

Third – Light Up the Kansas Prairie by Kody Kline

Honorable Mention – Big Boy Coming Through by Don Elgin

Special Comp (Rural)

First – Route 66 Sinclair Station by Connie Kline

Second – Big Leak Along a Country Road by Dr. David Jones

Third – A Tall Cold One by Tom Salamon

Honorable Mention – Route 66 – KuKu by Connie Kline

The Muskogee Shutterbugs Club meet at 6:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month. We will be meeting at the Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St. It is open to photographers of all ages and expertise. You don’t have to be a member to attend a meeting.

Come join them by going to www.facebook.com/Muskogee-Shutterbugs-Club-133874196676131/?fref=ts. 

