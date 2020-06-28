The Muskogee Shutterbugs Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St. The next meeting is July 14. It is open to photographers of all ages and expertise; you don’t have to be a member to attend a meeting. We’ll open up the meeting with a teaching session by Connie Kline. You can check out the latest news and club information at:
EMAIL: info@muskogeeshutterbugs.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/muskogeeshutterbugs/
Website: muskogeeshutterbugs.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MShutterbugs
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/muskogeeshutterbugscameraclub/
Instagram: muskogeeshutterbugs
Information: Dr. David Jones (918) 686-9130 after 5 p.m.
Class A
Photojournalism
First – Concentration by Jeff Williams
Second – Remembrance by Nancy Gassaway
General Pictorial
First – Turner Falls by Dr David Jones
Second – Me and My Shadow by Nancy Gassaway
Third – Big Boy Passing Thru by Jeff Williams
Honorable Mention – Special Delivery by Connie Kline
Nature
First – Pink Delight by Dr David Jones
Second – Collecting Pollen by Connie Kline
Class B
Photojournalism
First – Big Boy by Tom Salamon
Second — Capping the Clock Tower by Don Elgin
General Pictorial
First – Route 66 Rust by Kody Kline
Second – Model Margaret by Tom Salamon
Third – Virus 2019 by Don Elgin
Nature
First – Field of Beauties by Elaine Colbert
Second – Keeping Watch – The American Eagle by Kody Kline
Open
First – The Great Southwest by Connie Kline
Second – Front Porch Sunrise by Dr David Jones
Third – Buck Atom on Route 66 – Tulsa by Kody Kline
Honorable Mention – Tulsa Nightlife by Kody Kline
Commented
