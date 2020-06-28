The Muskogee Shutterbugs Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St. The next meeting is July 14. It is open to photographers of all ages and expertise; you don’t have to be a member to attend a meeting. We’ll open up the meeting with a teaching session by Connie Kline. You can check out the latest news and club information at: 

EMAIL: info@muskogeeshutterbugs.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/muskogeeshutterbugs/

Website: muskogeeshutterbugs.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MShutterbugs

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/muskogeeshutterbugscameraclub/

Instagram: muskogeeshutterbugs

Information: Dr. David Jones (918) 686-9130 after 5 p.m.

Class A

Photojournalism

First – Concentration by Jeff Williams

Second – Remembrance by Nancy Gassaway

General Pictorial

First – Turner Falls by Dr David Jones

Second – Me and My Shadow by Nancy Gassaway

Third – Big Boy Passing Thru by Jeff Williams

Honorable Mention – Special Delivery by Connie Kline

Nature

First – Pink Delight by Dr David Jones

Second – Collecting Pollen by Connie Kline

Class B

Photojournalism

First – Big Boy by Tom Salamon

Second — Capping the Clock Tower by Don Elgin

General Pictorial

First – Route 66 Rust by Kody Kline

Second – Model Margaret by Tom Salamon

Third – Virus 2019 by Don Elgin

Nature

First – Field of Beauties by Elaine Colbert

Second – Keeping Watch – The American Eagle by Kody Kline

Open

First – The Great Southwest by Connie Kline

Second – Front Porch Sunrise by Dr David Jones

Third – Buck Atom on Route 66 – Tulsa by Kody Kline

Honorable Mention – Tulsa Nightlife by Kody Kline

