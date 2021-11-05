Shutterbug Club
Winners
August 2021 Winners
Class A
Photojournalism
First – Get Your Kicks on Route 66 – Holbrook, AZ by Connie Kline
Second – The Race is On by Margaret Brown
General Pictorial
First – Wandering Stream by Dr. David Jones
Second – Chapel in the Alps by Nancy Gassaway
Nature
First – Two Tone Beauty by Nancy Gassaway
Second – Singing My Song by Dr. David Jones
Third – Mobius Arch, CA by Connie Kline
Class B
Photojournalism
First – Say Cheese by Tom Salamon
Second – Keeping Watch by Kody Kline
Third – Lead On The Way by Don Elgin
General
First – Fireworks/Sunset by Don Elgin
Second – God Bless America by Kody Kline
Third – Content On The Bench by Tom Salamon
Nature
No Entries this month
Open
First – Route 66 Santa Monica Pier by Connie Kline
Second – Desert Life by Connie Kline
Third – Santa Monica Pier by Kody Kline
Honorable Mention – Flying Through the Air by Dr. David Jones
The Muskogee Shutterbugs Club meet at 6:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St. It is open to photographers of all ages and expertise; you don’t have to be a member to attend a meeting.
Join them by going to www.facebook.com/Muskogee-Shutterbugs-Club-133874196676131/?fref=ts, or you can check out the latest news and club information at www.muskogeeshutterbugs.com.
Information: Dr. David Jones (918) 686-9130 after 5 p.m.
