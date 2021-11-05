Shutterbug Club

August 2021 Winners

Class A

Photojournalism

First – Get Your Kicks on Route 66 – Holbrook, AZ by Connie Kline

Second – The Race is On by Margaret Brown

General Pictorial

First – Wandering Stream by Dr. David Jones

Second – Chapel in the Alps by Nancy Gassaway

Nature

First – Two Tone Beauty by Nancy Gassaway

Second – Singing My Song by Dr. David Jones

Third – Mobius Arch, CA by Connie Kline

Class B

Photojournalism

First – Say Cheese by Tom Salamon

Second – Keeping Watch by Kody Kline

Third – Lead On The Way by Don Elgin

General

First – Fireworks/Sunset by Don Elgin

Second – God Bless America by Kody Kline

Third – Content On The Bench by Tom Salamon

Nature

No Entries this month

Open

First – Route 66 Santa Monica Pier by Connie Kline

Second – Desert Life by Connie Kline

Third – Santa Monica Pier by Kody Kline

Honorable Mention – Flying Through the Air by Dr. David Jones

The Muskogee Shutterbugs Club meet at 6:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St. It is open to photographers of all ages and expertise; you don’t have to be a member to attend a meeting.

Join them by going to www.facebook.com/Muskogee-Shutterbugs-Club-133874196676131/?fref=ts, or you can check out the latest news and club information at www.muskogeeshutterbugs.com.

Information: Dr. David Jones (918) 686-9130 after 5 p.m.

