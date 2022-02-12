DECEMBER 2021 SHUTTERBUGS CLUB WINNERS

Class A Photojournalism

First — Hmm...What Can I Buy for My Baby? by Nancy Gassaway

Second — Talking to the Lamb by Margaret Brown

Class A General Pictorial

First — Rustic Relic by Nancy Gassaway

Class B Photojournalism

First — Hole Fading Into the Oklahoma Prairie by Kody Kline

Second — Veteran's Day Flyover by Don Elgin

Class B General Pictorial

First — This Just In: Crash on Course by Don Elgin

Second — Utah Looks Like Mars by Kody Kline

Class B Nature

First — Silky Waterfall by Tom Salamon

Second — Snack Time by Elaine Colbert

Open Class (Image Manipulation)

First — Bridges of Madison County by Kody Kline

Second — Nodaway County Seat via Drone Perspective by Kody Kline

Third — Gun Fight at 3rd and Elgin by Don Elgin

Honorable Mention — Red River Cabin by Don Elgin

The Muskogee Shutterbugs Photography Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St. 

