DECEMBER 2021 SHUTTERBUGS CLUB WINNERS
Class A Photojournalism
First — Hmm...What Can I Buy for My Baby? by Nancy Gassaway
Second — Talking to the Lamb by Margaret Brown
Class A General Pictorial
First — Rustic Relic by Nancy Gassaway
Class B Photojournalism
First — Hole Fading Into the Oklahoma Prairie by Kody Kline
Second — Veteran's Day Flyover by Don Elgin
Class B General Pictorial
First — This Just In: Crash on Course by Don Elgin
Second — Utah Looks Like Mars by Kody Kline
Class B Nature
First — Silky Waterfall by Tom Salamon
Second — Snack Time by Elaine Colbert
Open Class (Image Manipulation)
First — Bridges of Madison County by Kody Kline
Second — Nodaway County Seat via Drone Perspective by Kody Kline
Third — Gun Fight at 3rd and Elgin by Don Elgin
Honorable Mention — Red River Cabin by Don Elgin
The Muskogee Shutterbugs Photography Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.