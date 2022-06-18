FEBRUARY 2022 SHUTTERBUGS CLUB WINNERS

Class A Photojournalism

First — Commerce, OK - Route 66 by Connie Kline.

Second — Arranging the Perfect Bouquet by Nancy Gassaway.

Class A General Pictorial

First — Winter Bleakness by Nancy Gassaway.

Second — The Bride by Connie Kline.

Class B Photojournalism

First — As the Day Fades to Night, Tulsa Lights by Kody Kline.

Class B General Pictorial

First — Beauty in Pink Background by Tom Salamon.

Second — Downtown Fun by Don Elgin.

Third — Red Heels by Elaine Colbert.

Honorable Mention — Riding Time by Kody Kline.

Class B Nature

First — Lee Creek Scene by Don Elgin.

Second — Resting by Elaine Colbert.

Third — Reflection of Fall by Kaye Coleman.

Open (Image manipulation)

First — Fort Worth, Texas by Connie Kline.

Second — Tulsa World by Kody Kline.

Third — Macro Cosmic Universe by Connie Kline.

Special Competition (Leaves)

First — Autumn Crosswalk by Nancy Gassaway.

Second — Mt. Magazine Fall Colors by Kody Kline.

Third — Fall Colors Leaf by Tom Salamon.

Honorable Mention — Under the Colors of Fall by Nancy Gassaway.

The Muskogee Shutterbugs Photography Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St. 

