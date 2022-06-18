FEBRUARY 2022 SHUTTERBUGS CLUB WINNERS
Class A Photojournalism
First — Commerce, OK - Route 66 by Connie Kline.
Second — Arranging the Perfect Bouquet by Nancy Gassaway.
Class A General Pictorial
First — Winter Bleakness by Nancy Gassaway.
Second — The Bride by Connie Kline.
Class B Photojournalism
First — As the Day Fades to Night, Tulsa Lights by Kody Kline.
Class B General Pictorial
First — Beauty in Pink Background by Tom Salamon.
Second — Downtown Fun by Don Elgin.
Third — Red Heels by Elaine Colbert.
Honorable Mention — Riding Time by Kody Kline.
Class B Nature
First — Lee Creek Scene by Don Elgin.
Second — Resting by Elaine Colbert.
Third — Reflection of Fall by Kaye Coleman.
Open (Image manipulation)
First — Fort Worth, Texas by Connie Kline.
Second — Tulsa World by Kody Kline.
Third — Macro Cosmic Universe by Connie Kline.
Special Competition (Leaves)
First — Autumn Crosswalk by Nancy Gassaway.
Second — Mt. Magazine Fall Colors by Kody Kline.
Third — Fall Colors Leaf by Tom Salamon.
Honorable Mention — Under the Colors of Fall by Nancy Gassaway.
The Muskogee Shutterbugs Photography Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St.
