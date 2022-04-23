JANUARY 2022 SHUTTERBUGS CLUB WINNERS
Class A Photojournalism
First — The Road Less Traveled by Connie Kline
Second — Placing of the Wreath by Nancy Gassaway
Class A General Pictorial
First — Foggy Morning by Margaret Brown
Second — Natural Beauty by Connie Kline
Third — The Garden of Lights at Dusk by Nancy Gassaway
Class A Nature
First — Rose by Margaret Brown
Class B Photojournalism
First — Goose at the Lake by Kody Kline
Class B General Pictorial
First — Paris, Arkansas Christmas by Kody Kline
Class B Nature
First — The Yellow Rose by Elaine Colbert
Open Class (Image Manipulation)
First — Downtown Tulsa Lights by Kody Kline
Second — Christmas Lights by Connie Kline
Third — December Light Trails by Connie Kline
Honorable Mention — Route 66 Tulsa, OK by Kody Kline
The Muskogee Shutterbugs Photography Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St.
