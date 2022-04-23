JANUARY 2022 SHUTTERBUGS CLUB WINNERS

Class A Photojournalism

First — The Road Less Traveled by Connie Kline

Second — Placing of the Wreath by Nancy Gassaway

Class A General Pictorial

First — Foggy Morning by Margaret Brown

Second — Natural Beauty by Connie Kline

Third — The Garden of Lights at Dusk by Nancy Gassaway

Class A Nature

First — Rose by Margaret Brown

Class B Photojournalism

First — Goose at the Lake by Kody Kline

Class B General Pictorial

First — Paris, Arkansas Christmas by Kody Kline

Class B Nature

First — The Yellow Rose by Elaine Colbert

Open Class (Image Manipulation)

First — Downtown Tulsa Lights by Kody Kline

Second — Christmas Lights by Connie Kline

Third — December Light Trails by Connie Kline

Honorable Mention — Route 66 Tulsa, OK by Kody Kline

The Muskogee Shutterbugs Photography Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St. 

