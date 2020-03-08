The Muskogee Shutterbugs Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St. The last meeting opened up with a teaching session by Connie Kline on “White Balance.” The next meeting is March 10. It is open to photographers of all ages and expertise; you don’t have to be a member to attend a meeting. The meeting will open with a teaching session by Connie Kline.
You can check out the latest news and club information at www.muskogeeshutterbugs.com and www.facebook.com/muskogeeshutterbugs/.
Information: Dr. David Jones, (918) 686-9130, after 5 p.m.
January 2020 Winners
Class A
Photojournalism
First Place — "High Kicker" by Jeff Williams.
Second Place — "Holding Still with Anticipation" by Nancy Gassaway.
General Pictorial
First Place — "Little Sable Lighthouse" by Connie Kline.
Second Place — "Spring Splendor" by Jeff Williams.
Third Place — "Big Piper" by Margaret Brown.
Honorable Mention — "Reflections of Fall" by Nancy Gassaway.
Nature
First Place — "Praying Angel" by Dr. David Jones.
Class B
Photojournalism
First Place — "Honey Springs Reenactment" by Don Elgin.
General Pictorial
First Place — "Big Boy Coming to Town" by Don Elgin.
Second Place — "I Brake for Waterfalls" by Kody Kline.
Third Place — "Smells Like Money" by Kody Kline.
Honorable Mention — "Getting Steamed" by Diana Fields.
Commented
