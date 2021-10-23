Shutterbug Club
Winners
July 2021 Winners
Class A
Photojournalism
First – Showing Off for the Photographer by Dr. David Jones
Second – Remembering Those Who Served by Nancy Gassaway
Third – Bucks on 66 by Connie Kline
General Pictorial
First – Dinner in the Rain by Dr. David Jones
Second – Overly Open Tulip by Nancy Gassaway
Third – My Princess by Connie Kline
Honorable Mention – Charcuterie Board by Margaret Brown
Nature
First – Lilies by Margaret Brown
Class B
Photojournalism
First – Fort Gibson Burnout by Don Elgin
General
First — American Beauty by Tom Salamon
Nature
First – Falling by Kaye Coleman
Second – A Burst of Orange by Tom Salamon
Third – Moonrise in Destin by Don Elgin
Open
First – Translucent Rocks by Don Elgin
Second –Trouble Brewing in Texas by Dr. David Jones
Third –Almost to My Prize by Dr. David Jones
Honorable Mention – Goddess of Venus by Tom Salamon
Special Comp (Churches)
First, tie – St. Martin’s Church Kansas by Connie Kline
First, tie — Church Time by Kaye Coleman
Second – Drury University by Tom Salamon
Third – Cowboy Church by Tom Salamon
Honorable Mention – Looking to the Heavens by Dr. David Jones
The Muskogee Shutterbugs Club meet at 6:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month. They will be meeting at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St. Meetings are open to photographers of all ages and expertise; you don’t have to be a member to attend a meeting.
Join them by going to www.facebook.com/Muskogee-Shutterbugs-Club-133874196676131/?fref=ts, or you can check out the latest news and club information at www.muskogeeshutterbugs.com.
