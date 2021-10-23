Shutterbug Club

Winners

July 2021 Winners

Class A

Photojournalism

First – Showing Off for the Photographer by Dr. David Jones

Second – Remembering Those Who Served by Nancy Gassaway

Third – Bucks on 66 by Connie Kline

General Pictorial

First – Dinner in the Rain by Dr. David Jones

Second – Overly Open Tulip by Nancy Gassaway

Third – My Princess by Connie Kline

Honorable Mention – Charcuterie Board by Margaret Brown

Nature

First – Lilies by Margaret Brown

Class B

Photojournalism

First – Fort Gibson Burnout by Don Elgin

General

First — American Beauty by Tom Salamon

Nature

First – Falling by Kaye Coleman

Second – A Burst of Orange by Tom Salamon

Third – Moonrise in Destin by Don Elgin

Open

First – Translucent Rocks by Don Elgin

Second –Trouble Brewing in Texas by Dr. David Jones

Third –Almost to My Prize by Dr. David Jones

Honorable Mention – Goddess of Venus by Tom Salamon

Special Comp (Churches)

First, tie – St. Martin’s Church Kansas by Connie Kline

First, tie — Church Time by Kaye Coleman

Second – Drury University by Tom Salamon

Third – Cowboy Church by Tom Salamon

Honorable Mention – Looking to the Heavens by Dr. David Jones

The Muskogee Shutterbugs Club meet at 6:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month. They will be meeting at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St. Meetings are open to photographers of all ages and expertise; you don’t have to be a member to attend a meeting.

Join them by going to www.facebook.com/Muskogee-Shutterbugs-Club-133874196676131/?fref=ts, or you can check out the latest news and club information at www.muskogeeshutterbugs.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you