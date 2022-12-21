MAY 2022 SHUTTERBUGS CLUB WINNERS

Class A

Photojournalism

First — "A Night at the Circus" by Connie Kline

General

First — "The Art of Steel Wool" by Connie Kline

Second — "Dog Show" by Margaret Brown

Third — "White Sands" by Margaret Brown

Class B

Photojournalism

First — "Fort Gibson Car Show" by Don Elgin

General

First — "Steel Wool Fire Show" by Kody Kline

Second — "Lake Spillway" by Kody Kline

Third — "Fort Gibson Burnout" by Don Elgin

Honorable Mention — "Theatre" by Mika Conn

Special Competition — Single Flower

First — "Cactus Flower" by Margaret Brown.

Second — "Single Flower 2" by Kody Kline

Third — "Single Flower" by Kody Kline

Honorable Mention — "Red Rose" by Mika Conn

Open

First — "Tulsa Bus Station" by Connie Kline

Second — "Kansas Prairie Church" by Kody Kline

Third — "Downtown Tulsa" by Kody Kline

Honorable Mention — "Roxy Drive By" by Don Elgin

