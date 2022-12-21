MAY 2022 SHUTTERBUGS CLUB WINNERS
Class A
Photojournalism
First — "A Night at the Circus" by Connie Kline
General
First — "The Art of Steel Wool" by Connie Kline
Second — "Dog Show" by Margaret Brown
Third — "White Sands" by Margaret Brown
Class B
Photojournalism
First — "Fort Gibson Car Show" by Don Elgin
General
First — "Steel Wool Fire Show" by Kody Kline
Second — "Lake Spillway" by Kody Kline
Third — "Fort Gibson Burnout" by Don Elgin
Honorable Mention — "Theatre" by Mika Conn
Special Competition — Single Flower
First — "Cactus Flower" by Margaret Brown.
Second — "Single Flower 2" by Kody Kline
Third — "Single Flower" by Kody Kline
Honorable Mention — "Red Rose" by Mika Conn
Open
First — "Tulsa Bus Station" by Connie Kline
Second — "Kansas Prairie Church" by Kody Kline
Third — "Downtown Tulsa" by Kody Kline
Honorable Mention — "Roxy Drive By" by Don Elgin
Commented
