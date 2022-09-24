Sip and Shop at the Guild features Halloween art

Join the Muskogee Art Guild for this exciting class Oct. 6 at Sip and Shop at the Guild when the group will paint an 11 x 14 canvas with acrylics.
Get creative using this original design by Cynthia Powell. Choose where you want the colors to go, decorate the clothes and hats with your own patterns, put on a pair of glasses or give them more warts. How they look is all up to you. Colors are limited to light lavender, gecko, hot saffron, black, white and eggplant.
All supplies are included. Adult beverages will be served (one glass per person). NOTE: This is an adult-only class. Class limited to 12 participants. Members, $40, non-members, $45. Pre-registration required. The event will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at 106 S. Main St.
Sign up following the instructions on the Sip and Shop website page to pay via PayPal. If you'd prefer to pay by check or cash or have questions, call or text Cynthia, (479) 225-6068.
