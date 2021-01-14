Email your snapshots to news@muskogeephoenix.com. Photos must be at least 700 pixels wide. Limit of one photo per month for each submitter.
Slice of Life 01.14.21
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Joyce Canzetta Jackson, 76, left us Tuesday. You may visit her Friday, 1:00 PM until 7:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. Her Graveside Ceremony, Saturday, 1:00 PM, Evergreen Cemetery, Gibson Station, Oklahoma. biglowfunerals.com
Ray Lamont Davis, Sr., 90, left us Monday. Visitation Friday, 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM, and Celebratory Tributes to be shared, Saturday, High Noon, The People's Chapel, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. biglowfunerals.com
Coy Lee Allen, Sr., 76, left us Monday, January 11, 2021. His Hour of Remembrance will be Friday, 1:00 PM, The People's Chapel, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. Burial, Jimerson Cemetery, Wybark, Oklahoma. biglowfunerals.com
Donita McFarland; 52 of Gore, Viewing: Wed 1/13, Thurs1/14 10:00am to 8:00pm. Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home; Service: 3:00pm Fri 1/15, Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Articles
- Checotah woman, fetus die in crash, OHP says
- Checotah man killed in single-vehicle crash
- Fort Gibson man pleads guilty to drug charge
- Officer's testimony sought in lawsuit stemming from inmate's death
- Rape charges refiled on suspect
- Local artist, shelter director mourned
- Cherokee Nation election law challenged
- School Board to hire Travis Hill as Muskogee High head football coach
- Death toll continues to climb in Muskogee County
- Former sheriff receives deferred sentences
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.