Slice of Life 01.14.21

Ellie Kizzia of Braggs and her dogs, Doc and Chief, smile for the camera. Ellie's grandmother says "just being outside playing in the leaves makes them smile."

 Shelia Kizzia/Submitted

Email your snapshots to news@muskogeephoenix.com. Photos must be at least 700 pixels wide. Limit of one photo per month for each submitter.

