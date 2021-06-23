Slice of Life 06.23.21

Mariah Jones and Lexi Dutra, right, are cousins who graduated the Licensed Practical Nurse program at Indian Capital Technology Center on June 30. They both were accepted into the Registered Nurse bridge program at Connors State College in the fall.

 Submitted

