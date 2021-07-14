Slice of Life 07.14.21

Lucy Ledbetter is shown holding her first-place certificate as winner of the 15- to 21-year-old division of the Founders' Place Historical District Inc. inaugural Civic Season essay competition. A junior at Muskogee High School, Ledbetter's topic centered on teaching civics in the curriculum and what it means to be an American today.

 MELONY CAREY/Submitted

American Conversations Made by US participants could address five topics about current questions in American civics. The winner of the 22-30 year-old category is Adrian Whitaker, who selected the topic about the value and meaning of the American flag to the previous and current generations. Made by US is a partner of historical institutions, such as the Smithsonian, with the goal of re-engaging young people into civic discourse. The competition was open to all Founders' Place residents ages 15-30. Submitted by Melony Carey.

Email your snapshots to features@muskogeephoenix.com. Photos must be at least 700 pixels wide. Limit of one photo per month for each submitter.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you