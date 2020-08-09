Charlotte is enjoying her first summer. Picture sent in by her proud grandmother, Amber Mathis of Warner.
Slice of Life 080820
- Submitted by Amber Mathis
-
-
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
We celebrate the life of Alice Marie (Walker) Bradley, 89, who passed away peacefully Aug. 4, 2020. She was born Oct. 30, 1930, in Muskogee, Okla., to Virginia and John Walker. Graveside: A private service will be held at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery where she will be laid to rest…
72, retired educator. Died Monday, August 6, 2020. Visitation is Sunday, August 9 from 2-4 p.m.. Funeral is 1 p.m. Monday, August 10, both at Mallett Funeral Home and Crematory.
88, passed away Friday, 7/31/2020 in Muskogee, memorial services, 2:30PM Friday, 8/7/2020 Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson, OK. online condolences may be shared @ clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
Coach John Blake, 59, left July 23, 2020. Tribute Saturday, 12 Noon, Friendship West Baptist Church, Dallas. Visitation Sunday, 1:00 until 6:00, Charles Page HS Fieldhouse. Graveside Monday, 12 Noon, Green Acres Gardens, Tulsa. biglowfunerals.com
age 67. Airline Mechanic. Died August 2nd in Tulsa, OK. Funeral Services August 7th at 10:00AM at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Barber Cemetery. Visitation August 6th from 1:00PM until 7:00PM at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Articles
- MHS student tests positive for COVID-19; Hilldale also has case
- Retired judge found dead Tuesday
- Alford remembered as 'true public servant'
- Fort Gibson woman dies in single-vehicle crash
- Muskogee-Oktaha softball canceled as Oktaha player tests positive for COVID-19
- Five injured in Wagoner County crash
- Muskogee man wanted in July 24 shooting apprehended
- Man wanted in shooting caught following pursuit
- COVID-19 claims life of Cherokee County man
- Got some zip: Hornet shortstop's arm soars nationally
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.