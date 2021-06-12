Katie Sahlstrom is a second-year medical student with Oklahoma State University. For a week and a half, she has been rotating with Premier Pediatrics for the OSU Osteopathic Medical School’s Summer Rural Externship (SRE). The SRE helps students who have finished their first year of medical school understand the importance and need for medicine in rural Oklahoma.
Slice of Life: Kicking off a career
- Submitted by Katie Sahlstrom
Obituaries
78, Retired Postal Worker, passed away Tuesday 06/08/2021. Memorial Service 10:00AM Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Fort Gibson National Cemetery Pavilion. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
died Friday June 4, 2021. Services 2pm Saturday June 12, 2021 at Webbers Falls First Assembly of God under the direction of Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home.
age 80, died Tuesday June 8, 2021. Services 10 am Monday, Genesis Church in Muskogee. Viewing Sunday 1-7 pm at Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home.
68, general laborer, passed Saturday, June 5, 2021 Graveside service: 10AM, Monday, June 14, 2021 @ Fort Gibson National Cemetery with military honors presented Services provided by Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee, Oklahoma
