Slice of Life: Kicking off a career

From left: Katie Sahlstrom; Dr. Ryan Mundy, MD, FAAP; and Ashton Lindsey, APRN-CNP, CPNP-PC.

Katie Sahlstrom is a second-year medical student with Oklahoma State University. For a week and a half, she has been rotating with Premier Pediatrics for the OSU Osteopathic Medical School’s Summer Rural Externship (SRE). The SRE helps students who have finished their first year of medical school understand the importance and need for medicine in rural Oklahoma.

