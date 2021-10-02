Slice of Life

Robert and Sonya Thomas from right here In Muskogee.

 ROSLYNN THOMAS/Submitted

The Thomases have been married for 50 years and been together since 10th grade. She is retired from Muskogee Municipal Court and is a graduate of the last class of Manual Training High School.

