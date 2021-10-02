The Thomases have been married for 50 years and been together since 10th grade. She is retired from Muskogee Municipal Court and is a graduate of the last class of Manual Training High School.
featured
Slice of Life
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
86, Educator, died September 28, 2021. Services Monday, October 4, 10:00am at Mercer-Adams Chapel, Bethany, OK. Webcast at https://www.mercer-adams.com/obituary/norman-gaines
83, Retired Container Corporation Shipping Supervisor, passed August 6, 2021 Memorial service: 11AM, Wednesday, October 6, 2021 @ Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee, OK.
97, Executive Secretary, passed Thursday 09/30/2021. Visitation Wednesday 5PM-7PM 10/6/2021 Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home. Services 12:30PM Thursday 10/07/2021 at Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Online Condolences clifforddgarrettf…
Most Popular
Articles
- Pressbox gate? Warner superintendent critical of Gore decision in game
- Okmulgee man dies in single-vehicle crash
- ‘It’ll be weird...’Longtime Muskogee assistant returns to his former outpost tonight
- 5 facts about Hispanics for Hispanic Heritage Month
- US Attorney's Office obtains 46 indictments
- Muskogee County District Court 09.27.21
- CRIME REWIND: Prosecutors still receiving tips on missing NSU student
- Interim protection order filed against former Webbers Falls police chief
- Three Forks History: Treaty ratified in 1821 determined Oklahoma boundaries
- 8th and 9th Grade Academy exterior locked upon reports of firearm
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.