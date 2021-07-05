Slice of Life

Colten, left, and Brooklyn Purdom celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary last month.

Running kids to their sports an Sundays are what makes us smile. We Love the outdoors and anything to do with sports. Photo submitted by Stryker Graves. Email your snapshots to features@muskogeephoenix.com. Photos must be at least 700 pixels wide. Limit of one photo per month for each submitter.

