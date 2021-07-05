Slice of Life

Running kids to their sports an Sundays are what makes us smile. We Love the outdoors and anything to do with sports. Photo submitted by Stryker Graves. Email your snapshots to features@muskogeephoenix.com. Photos must be at least 700 pixels wide. Limit of one photo per month for each submitter.
40, VA Claims Examiner, passed Thursday, 07/01/2021 Family to receive friends 6-8PM, Thursday, 07/08/2021 @ Cornerstone Funeral Home Service: 11AM, Friday, 07/09/2021 @ Webbers Falls HS Gymnasium Services provided by Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee, OK
84, Retired Driver Assembler for Office Connections, passed away Wednesday, 06/30/2021. Service Info: 10AM, Tuesday, 07/06/2021 at Muskogee First Assembly of God. Visitation: 9AM-8PM, Monday, 07/05/2021 at Cornerstone Funeral Home. Cornerstone Funeral Home
Mr. Donald Howell Green, in his 64th year, left us Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from the Jack C. Montgomery V.A. Medical Center. Service arrangements pending with the Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., of Muskogee. biglowfunerals.com
Billie Vanderbilt, 72, resident of Boley, left us on Thursday, July 1, 2021 from her home. Service arrangements are pending in the Hyde Park Chapel of the Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., in Boley. biglowfunerals.com
