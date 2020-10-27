Slice of Life

Audra Beeson holds up her Youth Volunteer Corps World Changer Award that she won at the summit. Beeson, a student at Broken Arrow High School, was the only youth volunteer who was eligible for the award, having served more than 1,000 hours with YVC. She also received a 100-in-1 award for over 100 hours and a Bronze Presidential Volunteer Service Award.

 Submitted by Leslie Hamil

Representatives from Youth Volunteer Corps of Muskogee attended the annual YVC Summit virtually, on Oct. 17 where they earned several awards for the program.

