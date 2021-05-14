Slice of Life

Pictured from left to right are (front row) Chris Sudderth, John Moffat, Tylor Barton, Sallie Simpson, Coach Wilson, Allyson Simpson, Margie Jones, Vicky Hiner and Barby Thomas. Middle row: John Luton, Lina Whitewater, Robert Gaston, Jim Harrison, Denise Whitewater, Dennis Smith and Susan Hiner. Back row: Pam Nurrie, Beverly Jones, Jim Webster, Patti Payton, Sue Hoviin and Diane Smith. Photo submitted by Juliana Hiner Dotson.

Coach Carol Wilson and her 1971 swim team show off their medals and trophy. 

