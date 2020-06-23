Slife of Life

Jhor'dyn Eaves, center, celebrates his 7th birthday on Thursday with Checotah Police Officers (left to right) Aaron Stubbs, Rick Smith, Jacob Mitchell and Assistant Chief Richard Beaty. Eaves was given a certificate by the officers making him an honorary officer. Photo submitted by Melisha Eaves.

