Jhor'dyn Eaves, center, celebrates his 7th birthday on Thursday with Checotah Police Officers (left to right) Aaron Stubbs, Rick Smith, Jacob Mitchell and Assistant Chief Richard Beaty. Eaves was given a certificate by the officers making him an honorary officer. Photo submitted by Melisha Eaves.
