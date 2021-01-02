Smile of the Day 01.02.21

Avery Claire Prock, Muskogee
Belinda Burk of Braggs says Avery loves "spending time at Nonnie's where she usually gets to eat what ever she wants !!!"
85, passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020 in Okmulgee, OK. Viewing 2-4PM Sunday, January 3, 2020 at Garrett Family Funeral Home, Checotah. Graveside service 11 AM Monday, January 4, 2020 Council Hill Cemetery, Council Hill, OK.
age 72 of Tahlequah, OK. Software Engineer. Died Wednesday, December 23rd, 2020 in Tahlequah, OK. Graveside services Monday, January 4th, 2021 at 2:00pm at Tahlequah City Cemetery.
age 61 of Hulbert, OK. Welder. Died December 26thTahlequah, OK. Funeral Services January 5th at 11:00am at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at New Hope Cemetery in Hulbert, OK. Visitation January 4th from 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver.
age 88 of Tahlequah, OK. Griffin Foods Machine Operator. Died December 23rd in Tahlequah, OK. Service January 5th at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver. Burial at Hendricks Cemetery. Visitation January 3rd from 1:00pm until 5:00pm at Reed Culver.
age 76 of Manhattan, KS. Sanitation Technician. Died December 24th in Leavenworth, KS. Services January 6th at 10:00am at Reed-Culver. Burial at 12:00pm at Fort Gibson National. Family receiving guest January 5th from 2:00pm until 4:00pm.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.