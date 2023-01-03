Smile of the Day 01.03.23

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 57F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph..
January 3, 2023
Underwood
Aniston Underwood, Muskogee
Aniston's mom Sheena says Aniston likes "showcasing her balloon animal making talent."
