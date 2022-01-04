Smile of the Day 01.04.22

Kaizer Mitchell, Muskogee
Kaizer's mother Montana says Kaizer "is always laughing or smiling when he is around his momma!"
A mix of clouds and sun, with gusty winds developing this afternoon. High 54F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 31F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: January 4, 2022 @ 11:08 am
Died Thursday December 23, 2021. Memorial Service 1 pm Sunday January 2, 2022 at Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home of Muskogee.
died Monday December 27, 2021 in Tahlequah. Funeral service 2 pm Monday, January 3, 2022 at Community Gospel Center in Fort Gibson. Viewing Sunday 1 pm to 8 pm at Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home of Fort Gibson.
Service will be, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, 11:00 a.m., Precious Memories Chapel of House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee. Service streamed, Facebook live Spiritual Sister The family has been cared for by House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.