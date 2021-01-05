Smile of the Day 01.05.20

Lilly Sue Ott, Tulsa
Lilly's grandfather says Lilly "always smiles when she sees me."
Sunshine to start, then a few afternoon clouds. High around 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..
Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 41F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: January 5, 2021 @ 10:53 am
81, Homemaker, passed away Friday, January 1, 2021. Service Info: Wednesday, 01/06/2021 at Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory
81, Child Nutrition for Muskogee Public Schools, passed Thursday December 31, 2020 Service: Private family service planned Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee
87, retired Muskogee Firefighter and husband of Sandy McGuire passed away Friday 12/25/2020. Services 1PM Monday, January 11, 2021 at Fort Gibson National Cemetery Pavilion. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
