Smile of the Day 01.06.21

Aspen Woolbright, Stillwater
Colton Woolbright, Tecumseh
Colton, left, and Aspen love visiting their grandparents in Braggs, who say "camping and roasting marshmallows make us smile!"
A few showers early becoming a steady rain for the afternoon. High near 45F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Rain. Low 36F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Updated: January 6, 2021 @ 9:40 am
69, Maintenance @ Kimberly Clark, passed Wednesday, December 30, 2020 Service: 10AM, Saturday, January 9, 2021 @ First Free Will Baptist Church, Muskogee Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee
83, Retired School Teacher, passed away Saturday, 01/02/2021. Service Info: 10AM, Thursday, 01/07/2021 at Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory
Services 2:00 pm, Wednesday, January 6, 2021at Boulevard Christian Church in Muskogee.
87, retired Muskogee Firefighter and husband of Sandy McGuire passed away Friday 12/25/2020. Services 1PM Monday, January 11, 2021 at Fort Gibson National Cemetery Pavilion. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
