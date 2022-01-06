Smile of the Day 01.06.21

Nora Delossantos, Muskogee
Nora's mother Angel says "her mama makes her smile lol."
age 81, died Monday Janaury 3, 2022. Funeral service 11:00 am Friday January 7, 2022 at Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home. Viewing Thursday from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm.
age 71, died Tuesday January 4, 2022. Funeral 2:00 pm Friday January 7, 2022 Central Baptist Church. Viewing Thursday from 10 am to 8 pm at Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home.
88, homemaker, passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022. Viewing 9:00am-6:00pm, Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Garrett Family Funeral Home, Checotah. Service 10:30am, Thursday, January 6, 2022. First Assembly of God in Warner. Share online condolences at www.garrettfamilyfuneralhome.com
74, former Checotah resident, passed away December 28. Viewing 9:00am-4:00pm, with family greeting friends 4:00pm-6:00pm, Thursday, January 6, Garrett Funeral Home, Checotah. Service 10:00am, Friday, January 7 Serenity Chapel of Garrett Funeral Home Checotah. www.garrettfamilyfuneralhome.com
