Smile of the Day 01.07.21

Jackson Broaderick, Muskogee
Jackson's mom Leslie said her son liked having his picture taken "at the Wagoner Christmas parade with Muskogee County Jeepers."
A shower or two around the area early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 28F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Updated: January 7, 2021 @ 5:57 pm
Paul Kenneth Land, age 88, of Muskogee, OK passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021 in Tahlequah, OK. Paul was born in Sallisaw, OK on May 3, 1932 the son of D.G. and Jewell Land. Survivors include 2 daughters: Gayla Turner and husband Tommy of Muskogee, Jan Anshutz of Modesto, CA; 1 son: Stew…
73, Power Plant Operator, passed away, Tuesday, 01/05/2021. Service Info: 10AM, Tuesday, 01/12/2021 at Cornestone Funeral Home Chapel. Public Visitation: 9AM-8PM, Monday, 01/11/2021 at Cornerstone Funeral Home. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory
64, Retired Brockway Glass employee, passed Thursday, December 31, 2020 Service: 2PM, Friday, January 8, 2021 @ Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee
