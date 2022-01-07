Smile of the Day 01.07.22

La’Thius Jones, Muskogee
Lareisha Jones says La’Thius' smile "will make your day brighter."
Funeral services for Ronnie Lee Nelson, 71 year old Council Hill resident, will be 1:00 P.M. Saturday, January 8, 2022 at the Countryside Baptist Church in Council Hill. Mr. Nelson passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022 in Tulsa. Memorial contributions may be made in Ronnie's memory to the C…
age 70 of Tahlequah, OK. Welder. Died Monday, January 3rd, 2022 in Tahlequah, OK. Memorial services Friday, January 7th, 2022 at 2:00pm at First Baptist Church of Tahlequah, OK.
age 81, died Monday Janaury 3, 2022. Funeral service 11:00 am Friday January 7, 2022 at Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home. Viewing Thursday from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm.
