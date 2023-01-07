Smile of the Day 01.07.23

Some sun this morning with increasing clouds this afternoon. High 53F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: January 7, 2023 @ 11:01 am
Harmon McElroy
Shelly Harmon and Karson McElroy, Fort Gibson
Shelly's daughter Bailee sent in this picture of her mom and son eating pizza at Pisano's.
