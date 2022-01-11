Smile of the Day 01.11.22

Adria Virgin, Muskogee
Andradia Newton says Adria "smiles when with her best friend — her Nana!"
84, Retired Glass Inspector, passed Sunday, January 9, 2022. Service Info: 10:00 A.M., Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel in Muskogee, OK.
91, retired office manager at Lancaster Agency. Died January 6, 2022. Visitation will be 3-5 pm Sunday at Mallett Funeral Home. Funeral will be at 1 pm Monday at First Baptist Church, Wagoner. www.mallettfuneralhome.com
