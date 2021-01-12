Smile of the Day 01.12.21

Kynlee Vann, Oktaha
Kynlee's mom says "she loves to dance and play with her daddy. That's what makes her smile most."
Bernard Tyrone Edwards, in his 62nd year, passed away on Saturday, January 9, 2021. Private Family service, Thursday, The People's Chapel, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc.. Visitation Wednesday, 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM . biglowfunerals.com
Mr. Ray L. Davis, after "Four-Score and Ten years", went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 11, 2021 from Muskogee. Service arrangements are pending, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., of Muskogee. biglowfunerals.com
Mr. Coy Lee Allen, after 76 seasons of life, transitioned to an everlasting memory on Monday, January 11, 2021 from his home in Muskogee. Service arrangements pending, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., of Muskogee. biglowfunerals.com
Joyce C. Jackson, after 76 years, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday morning, January 12, 2020 from Wagoner, Oklahoma. Service arrangements pending, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., of Muskogee. biglowfunerals.com
