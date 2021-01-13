Smile of the Day 01.13.21

Lincoln West, Muskogee
Lincoln's mom Ashley says "everything makes him smile."
Donita McFarland; 52 of Gore, Viewing: Wed 1/13, Thurs1/14 10:00am to 8:00pm. Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home; Service: 3:00pm Fri 1/15, Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home.
Private family services at a later date. Under direction of Cornerstone Funeral Home. Condolences can be made at www.cornerstoneofmuskogee.com
96, homemaker, passed away on Sunday, January 10, 2021 in Claremore, OK. Viewing 12-4PM Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Garrett Family Funeral Home, Checotah, OK. Private Family Service.
Bernard Tyrone Edwards, in his 62nd year, passed away on Saturday, January 9, 2021. Private Family service, Thursday, The People's Chapel, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc.. Visitation Wednesday, 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM . biglowfunerals.com
Mr. Ray L. Davis, after "Four-Score and Ten years", went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 11, 2021 from Muskogee. Service arrangements are pending, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., of Muskogee. biglowfunerals.com
