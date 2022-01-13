Smile of the Day 01.13.22

Westin Abernathy, Oktaha
Westin's "GiGi" Courtney says Westin "smiles at everything!! He is always so happy!!"
age 81, died January 10, 2022. Funeral 10 am January 14, 2022 at Mountain View Baptist Church. Viewing 10 am-8 pm Thursday at Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home. Family will greet friends beginning 5 pm Thursday.
age 53 of Tahlequah, OK. Truck Driver. Died January 7th in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral services January 14th at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Price Cemetery. Visitation January 13th from 1:00pm until 7:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
age 70 of Hulbert, OK. Master Plumber. Died Sunday, January 9th, 2022 in Muskogee, OK. Memorial services Friday, January 14th, 2022 at 10:00am at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
