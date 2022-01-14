Smile of the Day 01.14.22

Jett Smith, Muskogee
Jett's mother Kadi says “playing with his puppies, hanging out with mommy and daddy and food make Jett smile."
Updated: January 14, 2022 @ 10:36 am
53, Public Transport Driver, passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022 . Family to greet friends 3-5pm, Saturday, January 16, 2022 at Cornerstone FH. Service: 10am, Monday, January 17, 2022 at Cornerstone FH Chapel in Muskogee, OK.
80, Homemaker, passed away Wednesday, 12/08/2021. Celebration of Life 10:00AM Friday, 01/14/2022 at Fort Gibson Church of Christ. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
81, retired sales clerk, passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Service: 10:30am, Saturday, January 15, 2022 First Free Will Baptist Church. Burial in Greenlawn Cemetery. You may share online condolences with Joyce's family at www.garrettfamilyfuneralhome.com
